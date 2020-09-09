Letter: Trish White-Boyd for City Council

We live in difficult times. When I think about the leadership traits that we need to navigate such critical issues as the COVID-19 pandemic, economic insecurity and racial injustice, I think of Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd. She will:
Address the tough issues- Trish has prioritized the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as her primary focus. Financial recovery, including funds for those hit hardest by COVID-19, is part of her fight for resiliency for Roanoke. She has identified the need for school equity for remote learning, prioritizing work with our cable and broadband providers in order to ensure the technology is available for all. Education improvement will always be one of her top concerns.
Bring growth and development- While prioritizing the pandemic survival and recovery, she also envisions bringing new businesses to Roanoke. A leader must have a growth mindset to make our city thrive into the future. As the owner and director of Blue Ridge Senior Services for 15 years, Trish understands what it takes to build a successful business.
Multitask- As a local business owner and current member of City Council, Trish has to be organized with a “get it done” mentality. Whether reviewing zoning, ordinances and funding or managing her own business, she efficiently and effectively accomplishes it all. She makes herself available to any community member who needs to discuss city problems and solutions.
Build bridges- Trish brings diverse groups together and facilitates teams to provide an improved quality of life for all of us. Her strength in communication helps our community understand her direction and focus. After seven homicides in our community last summer, she brought religious, business, community and government leaders together for a healing service. It was exactly what our community needed to grieve and try to move forward.
Trish will get things done for us, but not at the expense of listening to our community and pivoting as opinions and facts require. I know that she will continue to serve the Council, as she currently does, with devotion, energy and leadership.
Please join me in voting for Trish White-Boyd for Roanoke City Council.
SUE NUSSBAUM
ROANOKE
