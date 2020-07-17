Letter: True causes of crime reduction

I write in response to Howard Hall's May 30 editorial, “Parole Board on a disturbing path.” Hall claims that the drop in crime that began in the early 1990s was a result of “legislation that increased accountability for offenders... Criminals went to jail and, especially for violent crimes, stayed. Crime was reduced to historic lows.”
This is a dangerously simplistic and uninformed viewpoint for the chief of police in Roanoke County. Hall either is unaware of or chooses to ignore the decade-plus of research showing that increased incarceration rates were NOT the primary driver behind the decrease in crime in America.
Researchers have found that that a vast web of reasons, including social factors such as income growth and decreased alcohol consumption, combined to drive down crime. Did increased incarceration make a difference? An exhaustive 2015 study from the Brennan Center for Justice, “What Caused the Crime Decline?,” found that less than 10% of the reduction in crime could be attributed to incarceration. An extensive review of research literature conducted by the Open Philanthropy foundation in 2017, “The Impacts of Incarceration on Crime,” concluded that “the best estimate of the impact of additional incarceration on crime in the United States today is zero.”
Increasing rates of incarceration, meanwhile, have tens of billions of dollars of costs, to the taxpayer, the incarcerated population and to their families. Dozens of states, governed by both Republicans and Democrats, have eased tough-on-crime policies over the past decade, and crime rates continue to fall. The Brennan Center found that 34 states reduced both incarceration and crime between 2007 and 2017, again countering Hall's argument.
Finally, we know that our country's mass incarceration policies have significantly harmed communities of color. Research overwhelmingly shows that people of color are over-represented in prisons and jails, far beyond actual crime rates, and provides another reason we must work to reduce imprisonment.
I appreciate Chief Hall's dedication to keeping the community safe; I hope in the future he will exhibit the same dedication to the true causes of crime reduction.
LUKE VILELLE
ROANOKE
