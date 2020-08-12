Letter: Trump at the church: picture of a phony!

On Monday, June 1, the streets of Washington, as across the nation, were boiling over with angry protesters facing belligerent police and the military. Cameras were rolling. Never wanting to lose a campaign moment, President Donald Trump, fresh from days of embarrassing press coverage, decided that America needed to see him acting presidential. He grabbed a few of his posse and barged through the streets of Washington, his protectors knocking people to the ground. He strutted past the protesters, ignored the police and military, and then, holding someone else’s bible, he walked to the front of someone else’s church and…posed. That’s it. The cameras rolled, waiting to see what he would say. But he said… nothing. With all the anger and pain in the country, and a raging disease spreading everywhere, the President had no hopeful words at this painful turn in our history. Trump was only there to have his picture taken. That’s all. Nothing to say, just a picture, thanks.
What a colossal phony Donald Trump is - a manipulating, lying, insulting, con-man!
Two days later, following more nationwide protesting, and more piggish tweets from Trump, personal courage showed itself, finally. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who had stood beside Trump at the church on Monday, strongly denounced Trump’s Monday stunt as well as expressing opposition to the President’s threat to use the Insurrection Act to call up active duty military to control protesters. The same day, former Trump Secretary of Defense James Mattis denounced Trump as a threat to the Constitution. Further, he accused Trump of “abusing executive authority” and said “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people—does not even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort...three years without mature leadership.”
Bravo! It’s encouraging to see people speak up against this disgusting President – especially powerful people with something to lose. When will more courageous people rise to take this phony from our future?
JOHN M. GIVENS
SALEM
