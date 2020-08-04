Letter: Trump believes he's above the law

In 2016, Trump promised to be the "law-and-order president," but people now see a president who believes he’s above the law. His chest pounding, inflammatory and prejudicial beliefs promoting violence against minorities, has only served to embolden his maggot MAGAs to appear in many venues, waving hate symbols like Nazi swastikas and confederate flags. These are Trump's "very fine people" and most Americans clearly see the air of corruption and criminality around him.
Trump’s divisive rhetoric and inflammatory descriptions - "thugs" describing recent protesters, "rapists and criminals" referring to Mexican immigrants, and his anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic rhetoric - have been used to motivate and incite his "followers." Through his encouraging them to act against all Trump's perceived enemies, these alt-right Trumpists have seized this moment to inject hate and chaos into the protests against police violence toward minorities. Adding to his enemies lists, he has now designated the media and journalists as "enemies of the state."
Commander bone-spurs behavior is reminiscent of fascist leaders' play books - think Hitler, Stalin and Mussolini. Trump even has his very own "Schutzstaffel," otherwise known as the Republican party, whose only job is to prop up this failed "leader" of the free world.
Yesterday, this vulgar, blathering blowhard ran and hid from his own obligation to the American people, scurrying into his Rat-Hole below the Peoples' House. Once again he demonstrated his all-talk cowardice. He has done this before, ducking out of military service with the paid-for doctor's note "diagnosing" his faux "bone spurs." Nothing but a bullying coward through and through.
S.A. MILLER
HARDY
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!