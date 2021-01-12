Letter: Trump can't stay

Whether the 25th Amendment is enacted or he is impeached and removed from office, Trump must not be allowed the continue as president.

Yesterday, Trump encouraged and stoked his supporters’ rage, leading to the violent storming and vandalizing of our Capitol. Throughout the past four years, he has incited violence, bullied, obstructed, and taken a wrecking ball to the institutions and principles that have guided our nation for over 240 years. Trump is not constrained by morals, traditions, or the rule of law. And now, he has committed acts of insurrection against the United States government.