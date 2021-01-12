 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump can't stay
0 comments

Letter: Trump can't stay

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Whether the 25th Amendment is enacted or he is impeached and removed from office, Trump must not be allowed the continue as president.

Yesterday, Trump encouraged and stoked his supporters’ rage, leading to the violent storming and vandalizing of our Capitol. Throughout the past four years, he has incited violence, bullied, obstructed, and taken a wrecking ball to the institutions and principles that have guided our nation for over 240 years. Trump is not constrained by morals, traditions, or the rule of law. And now, he has committed acts of insurrection against the United States government.

Some may say, it’s only twelve days, how much damage can Trump do? I don’t think we can begin to imagine…

B. Alison Allsbrook, Roanoke

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Cline should resign

Congressman Ben Cline, your candidate lost by over 7,000,000 votes, 51.4 to 46.9 %, 306 to 232 electoral votes. You have, however, added your …

Letters

Letter: Trump is dangerous

Our country has gone to hell! Sitting President that has gone off the rails, a dangerous paranoid, schizophrenia-filled person! No one in Wash…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert