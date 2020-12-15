 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump departs
0 comments

Letter: Trump departs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thank God and Greyhound, our Contaminator in Chief will be gone after Jan. 21. Donald Trump is leaving a big mess for the American people to clean up. Ordinary people have to watch their families and friends sicken and die while Trump plays golf at his Florida estates.

His family gets the best medical care, while thousands of us are dying. And meanwhile, we can only hope the banks don’t own Joe Biden. Prayers are indicated.

Kyle Noble, Independence

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: What is a fascist?

Regarding Penelope Huggins' letter of Dec. 3, “All enemies, foreign and domestic”, the letter begins by telling of her father’s role in World …

Letters

Letter: Trump disgrace!

Well I knew he wouldn't go quietly but the depths that he has stooped since he lost the elections is a disgrace and puts our country in harm's…

Letters

Letter: 2020 election

Well, well, well... here we are one more time again. First it was dangling chads. Then fake birth certificates. Russian interference was most …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert