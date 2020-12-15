Letter: Trump departs

Thank God and Greyhound, our Contaminator in Chief will be gone after Jan. 21. Donald Trump is leaving a big mess for the American people to clean up. Ordinary people have to watch their families and friends sicken and die while Trump plays golf at his Florida estates.
His family gets the best medical care, while thousands of us are dying. And meanwhile, we can only hope the banks don’t own Joe Biden. Prayers are indicated.
Kyle Noble, Independence
