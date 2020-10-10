Letter: Trump Derangement Syndrome is showing

Response to Donald Butzer Op-Ed of Sept. 22:

Mr. Butzer, your allegations against our president making disparaging comments about our military war dead have been debunked by over 25 “named sources.”

McCain, a prisoner of war came home a hero and became a career politician who used influence to work “across the aisle” with the likes of another corrupt politician, Ted Kennedy. He was the deciding “NO” vote on Obamacare; a vengeful vote made out of hate for our President. A participant in the debunked Russian dossier that cost our country over $43 million and two and a half years of wasted time. McCain was a loser, in the President’s opinion, based on McCain’s own corrupt politics. His “character” was attacked by President Trump, and rightly so, because when the President gets hit, the President hits back.

President Trump has done more for our military than other presidents in the last two decades! Our veterans can now see any doctor they want, have better mental health benefits, addiction assistance, and suicide prevention. The war-chest was rebuilt from “American made” equipment, our troops can now defend themselves when attacked. Our troops were given a well deserved pay raise, are coming home from unnecessary war duty, and more.