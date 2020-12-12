 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump disgrace!
Letter: Trump disgrace!

Well I knew he wouldn't go quietly but the depths that he has stooped since he lost the elections is a disgrace and puts our country in harm's way. Never in history have I ever heard such outlandish claims. The Republicans that had continued to back him are just as much a disgrace. We have a little over two months before the new "President" is sworn in and everyday the current administration does something to make that job more difficult. This man is dangerous and vindictive to the security of our country.

Anne Poindexter, Roanoke

 

