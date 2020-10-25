Letter: Trump helps the rich, not us

We learned recently that President Trump pays far less in federal income taxes than the average American – often nothing at all. Now we see what he has been hiding in his taxes: he is exploiting our broken and corrupt tax system, and making it even worse. Trump’s taxes show two different systems: one for wealthy people like him to avoid paying their fair share, and another for hard-working people.

President Trump’s 2017 tax law made things even worse with a $1.5 trillion giveaway to billionaires and corporations. It worked great for them, but people like me hardly got a thing.

Those same billionaires have gotten $845 billion richer during the pandemic, while millions of Americans are struggling. Yet, Trump and Mitch McConnell blocked a second round of aid this summer for working people. Now the economy is stalled, COVID cases are rising and his administration still hasn’t seriously tried to help us.

To add insult to injury, we recently learned more than 200 companies, lobbying groups and foreign governments have given business to President Donald Trump’s resorts and hotels, while gaining benefits from him and his administration. During the first two years in office, 60 customers paid Trump’s family-owned business about $12 million, and almost all had their interests advanced by the president or the government.