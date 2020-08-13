Letter: Trump Inc. loves Russia

In 1987 Ambassador Yuri Dubinin invited Trump to Russia and over the years Trump, his children and their business partners have repeatedly visited Moscow. In a 2015 interview Donald Trump admitted he knows Russians, “top level people both Oligarchs and Generals!”
The KGB has always had Cultivation Operations for recruiting politically ambitious Westerners susceptible of flattery, egotism and greed. And Putin is a KGB Spymaster who wants America to burn. My dad was fond of saying “Once a Marine, always a Marine,” and I believe Putin feels the same about the KGB. And any American who believes Putin over our CIA, is a traitor who puts business deals above democracy and our Constitution.
In 2013 a Russian Intelligence Officer was recorded as saying “It’s obvious that he (Carter Page) wants to earn lots of money” and that he was “feeding him empty promises.” In 2016 Mr. Page, who had lived and worked in Russia, was emailing Trump campaign officials on talking points and briefing memos (Mueller Report, pages 153-161). After Trump announced Page was a foreign policy adviser, Russia invited Page to Moscow for speeches. And Page made it clear “Washington and other Western capitals have impeded potential progress through their often hypocritical focus on ideas such as Democratization, Inequality, Corruption and Regime Change.” Corruption? As in bribery or money laundering? The backbone of a criminal enterprise?
Trump Inc. wants future business deals with Russia and other countries, and more US sanctions will impede those deals. President Trump said North Korea had beautiful beaches. Do you think he had Trump hotels dancing in his head? Does he think he can woo Putin and Kim to capitalism with Miss Universe contests and Trump towers? Trump said he was “The King of Debt” and we know he lost millions, and that’s why a cultivation operation would work on him.
Trump is hiding his taxes and conversations with Putin, while the GOP is designing lone voting lines. They need the fear of COVID-19 this November.
GARY LEE
ROANOKE
