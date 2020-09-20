 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump is a fallen, flawed human
1 comment

Letter: Trump is a fallen, flawed human

  • 1
Here's an answer to TOm Rickard's question, "Why do evangelicals back Trump?" (Sept. 2 letter).

Speaking from a Biblical Christian perspective, I acknowledge God as the author of all life (Gen. 1:30, 2:7) who reigns over time and eternity (Ex. 15:18, Ps. 146:10). By God, rulers obtain authority (Pr. 8:15, Rom. 13:1) and are His servants. While God chooses those in authority, He uses unlikely people: murderers, Moses and Paul, selfish, lustful Samson, quitter Mark, and lying denying Peter. Leaders serve God's purpose in His timing. For the upcoming election, Pres. Trump is the only pro-life, pro-Christian values, law and order option. Like all of us, President Trump is a fallen, flawed human. He does not appear Christian in word or attitude. However, his official acts support Christian values and protect Christian freedoms. No one else provides that option for me. Thank you for offering me this opportunity.

SUSAN BROWN

ROANOKE

