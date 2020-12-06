Letter: Trump is an embarrassment to the United States

I consider myself to be an independent when voting. Donald Trump has been an embarrassment to the United States of America for the last four years. He is continuing to be an embarrassment as he is acting like a five-year-old because he didn't win the election. I believe he has been upset since his TV show was cancelled. Therefore he took up where he left off by firing almost everyone who didn't agree with his policies. Could he be mentally ill? He made a mockery of the COVID-19 pandemic by refusing to listen to persons who are in the medical profession. God Bless the USA as we continue to clean up Donald Trump's mess.