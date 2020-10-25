Letter: Trump is at it again!

The con man is at it again! Trump is really running scared. He can't find anything of substance regarding Biden and Harris to blow up into a major scandal at the last minute (though he tried to bribe the president of Ukraine to dig up dirt for him), so he is desperately trying to pull the old con man/magician trick of trying to distract his audience from what they see before them (the mess he has made of his presidency), by bringing back something from FOUR YEARS AGO and getting his enablers to try to create a major thing out of it for him.

But I would hope that America's thinking people are finally realizing that they have seen this act many times before and won't be fooled this time. The fact is that our president has been directly responsible for thousands of American deaths from the COVID virus because he did not have a clue what to do about it in the very early stages. He has now admitted that he deliberately lied to assure the public that this virus was nothing to be worried about and would disappear like magic. He had at his disposal some of the finest experts in virology and medicine in the world but refused to listen to them because he wanted to preserve his false assurance that he knew “practically everything about everything.” After all, he repeatedly assured us, he was a “stable genius!”