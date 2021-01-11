Letter: Trump is dangerous
Related to this story
Most Popular
Your December 14 edition had no mention of the Hunter Biden tax evasion investigation. Why not? This is BIG national news, later probably to h…
Congressman Ben Cline, your candidate lost by over 7,000,000 votes, 51.4 to 46.9 %, 306 to 232 electoral votes. You have, however, added your …
In November voters across the country cast their votes for our next president. Biden received over seven million more votes from Americans tha…
Pete Hamilton is precisely right in his Dec. 19 opinion article that the 6th District voters got what they voted for. However, he is right for…
I wrote to Congressman Griffith to object to his signing onto the Texas lawsuit to overturn the election results in four states that had voted…
Representative Ben Cline has joined 125 of his House colleagues by signing on as an amicus in the complaint filed by the State of Texas asking…
Memo to Congressman Morgan Griffith, Washington, D.C.
It looks as if former Vice President Biden will be the new president.
I was appalled at the unprofessional opinion piece regarding "The state of the Guardian Ad Litem system," written by Maurice Fisher in the Dec…