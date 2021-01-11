 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump is dangerous
Our country has gone to hell! Sitting President that has gone off the rails, a dangerous paranoid, schizophrenia-filled person! No one in Washington can seem to control or stop this. Are they afraid? May God help us all!

Sheila Fowler, Vinton

