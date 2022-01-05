Letter: Trump is not above the law

People are speculating whether Donald Trump will run for president again in 2024. This is very puzzling to me. Donald Trump is being investigated for possible insurrection against the government, election tampering, business and tax fraud and so on. This is a man that should be behind bars.

I am not a lawyer, but I could make a case against him for insurrection, it wouldn't take months, and I wouldn't have to subpoena anyone.

After losing the election in November 2020, Donald ranted and raved about voter fraud and the election being stolen, which audit after audit proved was not true. The courts struck down all of his cases. His only hope left was to disrupt the congressional session on Jan. 6, 2021, to certify the results. He tried to get Vice President Pence to not certify the results. Pence told him that was not possible, which threw him into a tantrum. He then announced to Trump-nation that there was going to be a big protest rally on Jan. 6 in Washington.

On Jan. 6, he told his followers that if they didn't fight like hell, they wouldn't have a country anymore. He told them that this was not a time for weakness. He said that they were going to march down to the Capitol, that he would be there with them. He then retreated back to the White House to witness the results.

As the insurrection raged on, even Trump's greatest enhancers called for him to call off his mob. This included Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, even his own kids. Finally, after hours of assault on the Capitol, Donald reluctantly told his supporters that he knew they were upset about the election results, but it was time to go home. He told them that they were “special people” and that “he loved them.” That was the only reason the attack ended when it did.

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell said Donald was responsible for the attack; House minority leader Kevin McCarthy said he was responsible. Case closed! Guilty! Lock him up!

It has been said that no man is above the law. That includes Donald Trump.

George E. Wilson Jr.,

Roanoke