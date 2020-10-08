Letter: Trump is the worst option

Regarding Susan Brown's letter, "Trump is flawed but only option" (Sept. 20), I am always amazed when a self proclaimed Evangelical Christian cherry picks the Old Testament in search of verses to help them pass judgment on others.

Let me first say Joe Biden is not pro abortion. Instead, he elects to let others decide according to their beliefs. Now let's look back at the Old Testament, specifically the Ten Commandments. I presume Ms. Brown has heard of them. Putting aside two of the Commandments that Trump has consistently mangled over his lifetime, let's look at only one, "Thou Shall not Kill."

Now let's look at some very specific facts. Over 200,000 dead due to a pandemic. A minimum of 130,000 of them are dead because Trump chose to play politics with their lives. Are you panicked now that you know the facts of the pandemic? According to Trump you should be as this was the excuse he used for not telling the public the truth and not acting on the pandemic back in February. No, Susan Brown, Trump is not the only option, in fact he is the worst option.

GENE STUCKEY

ROANOKE