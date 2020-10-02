Letter: Trump not fit to be commander-in-chief

From April 1965 to December 1972 I voluntarily served in the USNR and the USAF. During that time while in the uniform of both services I was spat upon by fellow citizens. With his comments regarding those who served and especially POWs and those who died as being “losers” or “suckers,” President Trump has “spit” upon me again and also “spit” on all of us who served. Trump’s disrespectful behavior demonstrates that he is not morally fit to be commander-in-chief.