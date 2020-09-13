Letter: Trump sabotages post office

This is the last straw! A United States president who would deliberately try to sabotage the country's postal system in an effort to assure his own reelection doesn't deserve to be reelected dog-catcher!
In the Army/McCarthy hearings in 1954, Judge Joseph Welch became fed up with Senator McCarthy's wild accusations of 'seeing Communists under every bush.' In exasperation he turned to the senator and made what has become a very famous statement: “You've done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you no sense of decency?”
The country which the president is supposed to be serving now turns to Mr. Trump with those words. As a true narcissist, it is clear that our president cares only about himself. He has no sense of decency. He certainly doesn't deserve to be reelected to the highest office in the land. For 3½ years he has besmirched that honorable office with his words and deeds.
Enough is enough!
HERB DETWEILER
ROANOKE
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!