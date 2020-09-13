 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump sabotages post office
0 comments

Letter: Trump sabotages post office

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

This is the last straw! A United States president who would deliberately try to sabotage the country's postal system in an effort to assure his own reelection doesn't deserve to be reelected dog-catcher!

In the Army/McCarthy hearings in 1954, Judge Joseph Welch became fed up with Senator McCarthy's wild accusations of 'seeing Communists under every bush.' In exasperation he turned to the senator and made what has become a very famous statement: “You've done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you no sense of decency?”

The country which the president is supposed to be serving now turns to Mr. Trump with those words. As a true narcissist, it is clear that our president cares only about himself. He has no sense of decency. He certainly doesn't deserve to be reelected to the highest office in the land. For 3½ years he has besmirched that honorable office with his words and deeds.

Enough is enough!

HERB DETWEILER

ROANOKE

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Blue Lives Matter also

I would like to issue a challenge to everyone who is so inclined. I challenge everyone to burn a blue light on their front porches in support …

Letters

Letter: Authority

Many citizens are dismayed by the chaos and civil unrest plaguing our land. Mobs fueled by anti-Americanism damage our nation’s monuments and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert