Letter: Trump supporters, come back to us

Friends and family members who are still pining away for the former president and what he stands for — come home; we want you back.
You have been in an unhealthy and abusive relationship for half a dozen years or so, and it is time for you to cut those ties and return home to your loving family and your democracy.
Please come back to us. You are being led astray by a person who does not care about you. He is using you. He is hateful. He is abusive. He is selfish and self-important. He is not that into you, but he knows you will do anything for him, so he is mad with that power.
Please don’t “do anything” for him. Remember your family and neighbors and friends? Remember how we used to talk and laugh together? Remember when our differences were matters we could still talk about without hating each other? Remember when we were proud of the America made up of indigenous peoples, descendants of immigrants and former enslaved people who — like any family — are not always crazy about each other, but we get along, follow the rules, respect one another, and fight mainly at Thanksgiving — sometimes about Thanksgiving itself?
It was not perfect before. We can take responsibilities for our mistakes and make it better.
Let’s make the air and water cleaner; let’s love one another even if we don’t have the same skin color, background, faith, or sexual orientation; let’s give every kid born in this country the same opportunities for schooling and health and safety; let’s visit those who are elderly and listen to their stories; let’s build homes for those who don’t have them; let’s not allow hate to insert itself into our lives anymore; aren’t you tired of the hating? Aren’t we tired of hating?
To start the healing, please consider doing what I will be doing: I will be voting locally for Derek Kitts, a 24-year active duty veteran, for the Virginia House of Delegates, District 7, whose opponent rallied against democracy on Jan. 6; I will vote for Terry McAuliffe for governor, whose opponent would happily continue to nurture racism, misogyny and dishonesty in Virginia; and I will vote for Attorney General Mark Herring and for Hala Ayala for lieutenant governor.
But mainly, what I want to do is welcome you back into this raucous, colorful, silly, adventurous, hard-working, and loving family. Let’s remember what it means to love, even if we don’t always like each other; let’s take walks and laugh and meet new people; let’s wash that man right out of our lives.
Please come back to us. We have ice cream and a spoon for you.
Aileen Murphy, Blacksburg