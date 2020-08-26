Letter: Trump tears down our democracy

A note to Phillip W. Unger of Daleville:
Your letter to the editor of Sunday, July 12, was a plea that Donald Trump “deserves another term.” You cite items which you think the awful Democrats and the 'enemy' media and others have done to discredit Mr. Trump. With all due respect, it seems obvious that Mr. Trump has done little else but discredit himself! Let's look at some of the things that Trump has done in three-and-a-half years in the White House.
First of all, he has undoubtedly set a record for the lyingest president of all time. He has been caught in about 20,000 lies or misstatements since taking office (there are truthful people who keep track of such things). That's an astounding average of about 15 PER DAY! At that rate how can you believe anything he says? By comparison, President Obama was caught in 18 lies and misstatements IN EIGHT YEARS!
Because Trump is an egomaniac he is incapable of showing empathy or sympathy for others. This is why he had no compunction about separating small children from their immigrant families and putting them in cages at our border. Sickening!
Trump treats women as instruments for his personal pleasure, and 24 women have charged him with sexual assault. But he seems to believe that enough money will make any trouble go away, so he paid off some of the most troublesome.
Whether Trump likes it or not, America is part of the family of nations. In the past we have been looked up to and envied for our wonderful democratic principles. Acting like a spoiled child, our president has spent his time in office denigrating the other nations and their leaders. We have gone from being “a light on the hill” to being an outcast among the world's leaders who have put our president down in the basement and hope they can keep him there until his term runs out.
Mr. Unger, is this truly the man whom you think has earned another four years of tearing down our democracy? God forbid!
HERB DETWEILER
ROANOKE
