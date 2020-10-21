Letter: Trump thinks he is the best

Whenever some people speak against Trump, it is as if they have crucified Christ again. And in their minds you have. You do not vote for someone because you agree with him/her on one thing. Or that you agree on everything. That will never happen. The only person right about everything died thousands of years ago.

You may not agree on abortion with one candidate, but the one who agrees with you is also against contraception. I do not agree with abortion as a form of birth control, however, I do not agree with someone being born into this world only to be killed, wrapped in a rug, and dumped in a landfill. Or to fall in a septic tank while the parent sleeps one off in the house.

Everything this president says his fans accept as gospel. Like being a supporter of the military. Ask his own network, FOX, one of their own correspondents said he called the dead "suckers and losers." The only thing Donald J. Trump is a supporter of is Donald J. Trump. The only thing you can believe from him is his very first word "MONEY." He pays $750 for two years in income tax, or none at all, and lies to your face about being gouged. Taken from a New York Times article by Nicholas Kristof, the county with the highest IRS audit rate, according to ProPublica is Humphreys County in Mississippi. Three-quarters of the population is Black and their annual income is $28,500.