Another national monument, Mount Rushmore, is being endangered by monumental stupidity. President Trump is scheduled to appear July 3 at a gigantic fireworks display, in the middle of the forested Black Hills, in the middle of a drought. What could possibly go wrong?

Fireworks have been banned here for at least the last 10 years, for obvious reasons. It may be too late to stop him, but it’s never too late to shame him for risking destruction of a bigger monument than a statue.

KAREN SWOOPE

CLIFTON FORGE

