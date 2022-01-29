Letter: Trump will always cry foul

Bruce Altizer, whose letter to the editor ("Blaming other guy is dividing country") appeared in The Roanoke Times on Jan. 16, makes some valid points, but one of his statements needs correcting.

He wrote that the same accusations that the other party was going to steal the election were “made by Trump after he lost, not before.”

In fact, Trump started proclaiming, “The only way we’re going to lose this election is if the election is rigged” more than three months before voters marked their ballots. Significantly, polls showed Biden leading Trump at the time.

Trump’s first claims of election fraud did not come in 2020 however. Similar statements appeared at least as early as 2012 when President Barack Obama won reelection. Trump called that election a “total sham” and a “travesty” and urged anti-Obama voters to “fight like hell and stop this great and disgusting injustice.” Sound familiar?

Trump also accused Ted Cruz, a fellow Republican, of stealing a 2016 primary election when votes for the senator exceeded those for him. Writing on Twitter, Trump stated: “Based on the fraud committed by Senator Ted Cruz during the Iowa Caucus, either a new election should take place or Cruz results nullified.”

Also while campaigning before the 2016 national election, Trump tweeted that “the dishonest and distorted media pushing Crooked Hillary” was rigging the election. Even though he won that election via the Electoral College, he claimed that he had “won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.”

That tells us one important thing: if Trump thinks he might lose, he will cry foul, no matter what the facts are. The sad thing is that so many of his followers believe him without question.

Clara Cox, Blacksburg