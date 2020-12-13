Letter: Trump yard signs in my neighborhood

All around my neighborhood I see Trump yard signs, and I don't understand.

It is painfully obvious that Trump's approach to the coronavirus has been, and continues to be, a disaster. From the start he refused to take it seriously claiming that it would simply disappear.

Instead, it became an epidemic that so far has killed over 250,000 in the U.S. Some governors like Virginia's Gov. Ralph Northam have followed the advice of scientists, such as Dr. Fauci, to limit the size of gatherings, to wear face masks and to keep “social distancing.” These policies have been effective. Thank God, and Oxford; cures are on the way.

President Trump has exacerbated the spread of the virus and ridiculed Dr. Fauci's and governors' attempts to fight the virus. While many countries have stopped the virus, it has continued to kill thousands in the U.S.

All you need to do is take a look at our border with Canada. On our side thousands of cases and deaths; on their side almost none.

And yet Trump yard signs persist and our death toll grows. I have lost many dear friends — have you?

John Winfrey, Lexington