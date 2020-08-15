You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Trump's legacy of deaths
It is becoming clear that Trump’s legacy will be his responsibility for more deaths of American citizens than any other single person in US history. What a legacy!

His criminal behavior regarding the pandemic continues as he misleads the public, denies science and overrules the CDC, NIH, WHO and common sense.

Whether his legacy is due to negligent homicide or just plain criminal insanity, he will be forever notorious as the one who could have saved tens of thousands of lives but did not.

Over 150,000 deaths so far. And he’s not done yet.

BILL TANGER

ROANOKE

