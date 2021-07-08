Letter: Trust broken in Pulaski

Mr. Administrator, Ms. Zoning Administrator, board of zoning appeals, county attorney, etc. for the aroma of horses, goats, and their freshly dropped manure, all basking and baking in the heat of the sun during what should otherwise have been a beautiful stench free Memorial Day in a non-agricultural, restricted residential zone; heretofore known as a neighborhood.

As an added attraction, we now have Mr. & Mrs. Groundhog and fam! That is what you get in agricultural areas. I know this because we own a farm elsewhere. But, in the nearly 20 years we have owned our home in this Pulaski County low density residential zone we have never even seen a groundhog, until now. Barn yards and feed lots, what we now have next door thanks to Pulaski County decision makers, are havens for these and a variety of other such rodents, large and small, and the anticipated varieties of barn yard insects!

Thank you, Pulaski County, for raising our real estate taxes while devaluing our real estate by allowing the zoning administrator to ignore the county’s unified development ordinance definitions and language, and then provide legal cover with our tax dollars for these very deliberate egregious actions that seem to be clearly contrary to the intent and written words of the county ordinance and state code.