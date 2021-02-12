Letter: Trust Republicans?

Trust Republicans? Those who stood and watched Trump kill more than 350,000 Americans by his incompetence?

Trust Republicans to do the right thing for those Americans who are NOT in the 1% tax bracket, corporate welfare buddies or large campaign donors?

Trust Republicans to abide by the rule of law, or the US Constitution when it's been demonstrated their allegiance is to party, an individual, and not to the country?

Trust Republicans who silently stood by while the Trump administration caged and separated immigrant children and their families?

Trust Republicans who, without an ounce of patriotism or courage, did not denounce their own president who sided with and protected his Russian pal Putin?

Trust Republicans who enabled and actively participated in delegitimizing and undermining Americans' trust in the 2020 election?

Trust Republicans who encouraged insurrection by their silence and failure to refute Trump's "call to arms" thus allowed insurrectionists to descend on the Capitol building on Jan. 6th to desecrate and vandalize "the Peoples' House"?