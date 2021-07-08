Letter: Truth and consequences

Vladimir Lenin, and his Bolsheviks, used chaos, mob violence, and lawlessness to overthrow Czar Nicholas II of Russia in 1917. They called it a “revolution,” and Russia changed forever! In 20 years, history teaches that Josef Stalin took over, established the secret police, banned free speech, tortured dissidents, and imprisoned them in gulags in Siberia.

Progressive Democrats also used chaos, mob violence, and lawlessness to elect Joe Biden and his “revolutionaries”; and take a look at what’s happening in the U.S. already.

First, crime rates are higher than ever. It’s rampant in big cities, and most is black on black crime. Blue state governors and mayors don’t care as long as lawlessness stays out of the suburbs. Besides, they think the black vote is in their pocket.

Now Big Tech and their huge platforms are limiting free speech that is anti-Democrat and anti-Biden. During the last election they banned any mention of the Biden Chinese family “loan,” that was revealed on TV. And Facebook has recently banned ex-President Donald Trump, for two years.