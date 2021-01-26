 Skip to main content
Letter: Truth
Letter: Truth

There is an account of one of the Lincoln-Douglas debates in 1858 during a campaign for a Senate seat in which Douglas gave "a long and puffy speech." In response, Abraham Lincoln asked the listeners, "How many legs would a horse have if you called his tail a leg?" Someone in the audience called out "Five." "Four," Lincoln said. "Calling a tail a leg doesn't make it true." Truth, it has been said, is the first victim in war and politics. Truth is also the cornerstone of trust, in politics and personal relationships. The 2020 political campaign, and the entire Trump presidency, have seen a poisonous violation of the truth by Trump and his cohort.

Joseph Goebbels was Hitler's Reich Minister of Propaganda in the Nazi regime from 1933 to 1945. A master orator, he was able to convince the German people that national socialism and anti-semitism were their path to historical primacy. The messages of Aryan supremacy and Jewish inhumanity led to the horrors of the death camps. The repetition of those themes was devastatingly effective.

While Goebbels sought to unite the German people in their pride and hatred, the effect of Trump's pervasive lies (more than 20,000 per the Washington Post count) has been to divide Americans into two hostile camps. His "America First" rhetoric and policies have separated us from our allies. He has used social media as a weapon of mass destruction, and his attack on the proven election results has undermined the foundation of our democratic republic, and may lead to insurrection. His cultic followers will question the legitimacy of the Biden administration. Even worse, members of Congress and state Attorneys General have been willing to violate their oaths of office to uphold the Constitution in order to pander to Trump's base. Trump himself may be guilty of a crime in trying to intimidate the Secretary of State of Georgia into altering its vote count.

The Republican Party, that of Lincoln, has debased itself.

Dick Bauman, Blacksburg

 

