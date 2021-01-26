Letter: Truth

There is an account of one of the Lincoln-Douglas debates in 1858 during a campaign for a Senate seat in which Douglas gave "a long and puffy speech." In response, Abraham Lincoln asked the listeners, "How many legs would a horse have if you called his tail a leg?" Someone in the audience called out "Five." "Four," Lincoln said. "Calling a tail a leg doesn't make it true." Truth, it has been said, is the first victim in war and politics. Truth is also the cornerstone of trust, in politics and personal relationships. The 2020 political campaign, and the entire Trump presidency, have seen a poisonous violation of the truth by Trump and his cohort.

Joseph Goebbels was Hitler's Reich Minister of Propaganda in the Nazi regime from 1933 to 1945. A master orator, he was able to convince the German people that national socialism and anti-semitism were their path to historical primacy. The messages of Aryan supremacy and Jewish inhumanity led to the horrors of the death camps. The repetition of those themes was devastatingly effective.