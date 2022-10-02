Letter: Twain quote about voting regrettably on point

I happened upon a quote, apparently incorrectly attributed to Mark Twain: “If voting made any difference, they wouldn’t let us do it."

Indeed, this seems to be the intention of the Republicans both on the federal and the state level.

People following the model set by Newt Gingrich (it’s about winning at any cost) are making, through gerrymandering and voting restrictions, the ability to vote difficult. Rather than devising ways more of the citizens may vote so the democracy will be healthy — that is, so the will of the people will be evident — they skew the system so that only their votes count.

So, the quote, no matter who said it, is right. Voting does make a difference, and they are effectively trying to take away the right of many to vote; they are not going to let many vote.

Russell Gregory, Christiansburg