Letter: Two dreams about Trump

I received my stimulus check payment notice in an envelope mailed by the Department of the Treasury (IRS). Enclosed was a White House letterhead letter, noting the payment, and signed by President Donald J. Trump. Trump is obviously trying to take credit for the stimulus payment even though it is actually thanks to Congress. The letter added Trump's usual propaganda and it was a means to trying to impress voters. Voters beware of the hidden agenda.

We all are aware of Trump's and some Republican leaders uttering that mail-in voting is rigged and should be avoided. Yet I received an "Official Republican Party Notice" of an Absentee Ballot Request Form. Very contradictory messages and one wonders if it is not all a means to sow distrust among us honest voters. Don't fall for it and go out and vote.

Some time ago, Trump trying to convince voters to vote for him, declared screaming "What the hell do you have to lose?" Well how about 240,000 deaths, and still rising, due to his downplaying of the Covid-19 virus right from the start and still lackadaisical attitude even after he contracted the virus. How about advocating to wearing masks, washing hands, avoiding social gathering, as is recommended by professional health persons so that we may get a handle on the spread of this so contagious virus and eventually conquer it. Please listen to the experts. VOTE !