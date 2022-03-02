Letter: Two roads diverged...

Earl was the district manager and Charles was the employer services manager for the District Office of Ohio Bureau of Employment Services, managing 11 counties in Ohio in the 1970s.

There were many factories in this district supporting the war in Vietnam. Earl and Charles had the same black skin but they were worlds apart, just like the war within Vietnam.

The manufacturing plants were all union so the pay scale was set, no matter the skin color. Charles recognized the opportunity to open doors; and he did. He also earned the respect and trust of these hiring managers, tearing down the racial walls one brick at a time.

Unfortunately Earl, using his position and title, would follow with his attitude. I think Earl was jealous because he did not get the company managers' responses that Charles got. Some bricks went back up.

Charles would follow behind, clean up the mess and open more doors in his quiet unassuming manner. Watching this rerun from factory to factory, I asked Charles, "Why do you let Earl treat you this way, for it is you opening all these doors?" Charles would answer, "How is it going to look if the only two black men in the office do not get along?"

Wondering what Charles would say today in response to Black Lives Matter. I think he would ask, "Are you building the wall or helping to bring the wall down?" We all have the choice: we can take the easy road and be an Earl, or we can be a Charles who lived by the words of Martin Luther King: "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that."

Linda Frey Kremer, Roanoke