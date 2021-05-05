 Skip to main content
Letter: Two things
I would like to write about two things quickly. California added four lanes of traffic on the I-5 from south Orange County up to the LA county line. They did it all at night, during the day you did not have to contend with construction work.

Why can that not be done here? Electric Road is the main east-west artery, it is crowded already, why make it worse with construction?

There was supposed to be a law now about driving and not being on the phone. Are police not enforcing it? I saw one driver on their phone with their dog in their lap!

Jim Pittendrigh, Boones Mill

 

