Letter: Two-way street leads to dead end for Black people

In reply to Dillard Akers letter published on Sunday July 12 ("Respect is a two-way street").
The common thread in the police (and ex-police) killings of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Botham Jean is that they were Black in America.
How could Breonna either resist arrest or argue when she lay in bed, asleep? The police executed a no-knock warrant for a suspect living 10 miles away, broke down her door with a battering ram and fired 20 rounds into her apartment, without identifying themselves as law enforcement. The police report filed after her murder was left almost completely blank, listing no injuries or the use of forced entry, which was attributed to "technical errors" after widespread scrutiny.
How was Ahmaud Arbery expected to "show respect" to three armed pursuers, who chased him down and shot him while he was jogging? The investigation into Ahmaud's murder had to be transferred four times between District Attorney's offices, because of shooter Gregory McMichael's friendship with the Glynn Co., Georgia, DA's family and his status as a former police officer. At what point does respect materialize for Black victims of police violence? Before or after their funerals?
Where was the respect for Botham Jean when an off-duty Dallas policewoman mistook his apartment for her own and fired into it? Had she not been busy sexting beforehand, she may have noticed she was on the wrong floor, in an apartment which her door's electronic key fob could not open and that contained very different furniture. After realizing her mistake, she failed to start first aid, complaining to the 911 operator that she might lose her job for the mix-up.
In contrast, Timothy McVeigh, the (white) Oklahoma City bomber, who killed 168 people and injured more than 680, was taken into custody alive and unhurt, in a traffic stop. A co-conspirator, Lori Fortier (white), was even given immunity for her testimony.
Dzokhar Tsarnaev (also white), responsible for the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing that killed three people and injured more than 250, was taken into custody alive, after a shoot-out which killed a MIT police officer. White mass-murderers' lives seem to matter to police, but that "two-way street" you mentioned seems to lead to a dead end for Black people in America.
LYDIA MARY SPRUHAN
SALEM
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!