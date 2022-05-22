Letter: U.S. did nothing to prevent the war in Ukraine

Stephen Stafford’s April 12 letter attempts to exonerate the United States for its provocation of the war in Ukraine, as if Russia’s attack was unprovoked aggression. That is nonsense.

The U.S. did nothing to prevent the war, in fact quite the opposite. It didn’t tell Ukraine to give up pretenses it could be a member of NATO, opting instead to use Ukraine in a dirty proxy war against Russia. It never encouraged negotiation to end to the eight-year battle in Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk provinces along the terms outlined in the 2015 Minsk-II accord (signed by Ukraine), agreeing with Ukraine’s claim that negotiating would be a “compromise of our sovereignty.” The U.S. has relentlessly expanded NATO up to Russia’s border, and abrogated treaties that put Russia’s security at risk. Worst of all, in 2014 the U.S. shamelessly encouraged a violent coup in Ukraine that drove its legitimately elected president from the country.

In his attempt to whitewash U.S. provocations, Stafford characterizes Cynthia Munley’s April 3 critique of U.S. provocations as “nothing more than the childhood excuse that ‘Johnny made me do it!” More nonsense. If “Johnny” has a gun pointed at a policeman, the policeman is excused in U.S. courts for shooting “Johnny” if the policeman says “I feared for my life.”

Replace a handgun with anti-ballistic missiles deployed by the Obama administration in Romania and Poland, following G.W. Bush’s abrogation of the ABM Treaty. As every serious military analyst knows, a “shield” makes a “sword” more effective, so now Russia has ABMs deployed on and near its borders, something the U.S. would never tolerate. Follow this with U.S. abrogation of the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty and subsequent deployment of Aegis missile systems near Russia’s borders, systems which are dual-use (for ABMs or nuclear warheads).

Stafford laments the destruction of Ukrainian cities and lives. Well, join the crowd. War is a terrible thing, to be avoided by peace-seeking nations. Ask yourself what the U.S. should and should not have done to avert this disaster and you will come face to face with the U.S.’s deadly, destructive, warlike provocations.

George Hunter, Roanoke