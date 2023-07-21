I read with interest and dismay the article in your June 6 edition of the paper, "Shortage of drugs limits cancer patients' options." Carboplatin and cisplatin were the two chemotherapy drugs that were mentioned as being unavailable or in very short supply to cancer patients, necessitating the use of less effective cancer fighting drugs.

As a 16-year breast cancer survivor who was given carboplatin as one of my chemotherapy drugs, the news was very personal. I could not imagine, in the emotional world of being treated for cancer, being told that one of my lifesaving chemotherapy drugs was unavailable to me because of a quality control problem in India. Such news would have been devastating to me as I was fighting to live.

It is hard for me to understand why the United States would allow foreign countries to be such major suppliers of medicines that Americans need to survive that a quality control issue could cost American lives.

I urge Representatives Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith, and Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, to swiftly enact legislation to encourage and boost production in the United States of sufficient supplies of all medicines so that foreign quality control issues, interruptions in foreign trade, or other unplanned events cannot cause a shortage of critically needed medicines here.

Jennie Waering, Roanoke