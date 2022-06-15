Letter: Ukraine war commentary got its facts wrong

Rosemarie G. Sawdon's opinion piece on Russia's justification for invading Ukraine is riddled with misrepresentation of the facts. I am dismayed that The Roanoke Times would publish it without a lengthy fact-check commentary.

She wrote that the origin of Russia's concern was a promise by then Secretary of State James Baker that, "if Germany was unified, NATO would not be extended beyond the new borders."

Here is what Baker said in 2014 about that argument often used by Russia:

“The bottom line is, that’s a ridiculous argument,” Mr. Baker said in an interview in 2014, a few months after Russia seized Crimea and intervened in eastern Ukraine. “It is true that in the initial stages of negotiations I said ‘what if’ and then Gorbachev himself supported a solution that extended the border that included the German Democratic Republic,” or East Germany, within NATO. ("In Ukraine Conflict, Putin Relies on a Promise That Ultimately Wasn’t," The New York Times, Jan. 9, 2022.)

No such provision appeared in the treaty agreements Russia signed.

But Russia's invasion violated diplomatic accords it signed. When Ukraine won its independence from the Soviet Union, it agreed to surrender Soviet nuclear weapons that were deployed in its territory. In exchange, Russia agreed not to attack Ukraine. In writing. Remember how Russia's diplomats called NATO's concern about Russian maneuvers in Belarus as "hysteria"?

Provision 10 of the Minsk 2015 agreement is: "10. Withdrawal of all foreign armed formations, military equipment and mercenaries." Russia refused to withdraw its forces because it said it was not party to the agreement, which was signed by Ukrainian separatists.

I've tried to clarify a few of the misrepresentations in Sawdon's opinion piece. Russia under Vladimir Putin is determined to restore the Russian empire. They were not threatened by Ukraine. This situation is akin to the German Blitzkrieg in 1939 Poland, simply a grab for more territory justified by force, not law.

Edward Champion Jr., Blacksburg