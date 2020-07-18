Letter: Uncomfortable, but necessary

Reading and hearing about so many people complaining about their constitutional rights in reference to adhering to the recommendations of wearing masks and social distancing, I would like to remind them that our forefathers didn't allow or consider a pandemic, furthermore for those not willing to comply they must not comprehend the seriousness of our problem and I would hope and pray that they would reconsider their negative attitudes in helping to combat this epidemic.
Too many lives have been taken and all of us need to help in arresting this highly infectious disease. Our situation is uncomfortable, but oh so necessary!
BLANCHE HAMDEN
ROANOKE
