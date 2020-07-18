You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Letter: Uncomfortable, but necessary
0 comments

Letter: Uncomfortable, but necessary

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Reading and hearing about so many people complaining about their constitutional rights in reference to adhering to the recommendations of wearing masks and social distancing, I would like to remind them that our forefathers didn't allow or consider a pandemic, furthermore for those not willing to comply they must not comprehend the seriousness of our problem and I would hope and pray that they would reconsider their negative attitudes in helping to combat this epidemic.

Too many lives have been taken and all of us need to help in arresting this highly infectious disease. Our situation is uncomfortable, but oh so necessary! 

BLANCHE HAMDEN

ROANOKE

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: IQ test

I walk my dog virtually every day along a stretch of Deyerle Road between Mudlick Road and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke City. The posted speed li…

Letters

Letter: Starflight saved the day

I am a volunteer tutor at the West End Center. Because of COVID-19, I've not seen my children since early March. The West End Center usually h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News