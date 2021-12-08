Letter: Undocumented immigrants essential to "Made in America" cause

Made in American has always had a nice ring to it.

Respected companies like WeatherTech and Red Land Cotton have gained success with their “Made in America” tags and even the controversial My Pillow finds such claims add to sales.

Today with the increasing and possibly long lasting supply shortages and inflationary tendencies in many of our trading partners, especially China, “Made in America” might just contribute to a lasting solution for our economic problems.

However, what does made in America actually mean? If we limit ourselves to products and services generated by businesses working on American soil, then one comes up with a figure of $43 trillion, the GDP.

But that figure doesn’t include the economic impact of the 8 million undocumented immigrants, roughly 5% of the workforce, which is “challenging to measure, and politically contentious.”