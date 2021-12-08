Letter: Undocumented immigrants essential to "Made in America" cause

Made in American has always had a nice ring to it.
Respected companies like WeatherTech and Red Land Cotton have gained success with their “Made in America” tags and even the controversial My Pillow finds such claims add to sales.
Today with the increasing and possibly long lasting supply shortages and inflationary tendencies in many of our trading partners, especially China, “Made in America” might just contribute to a lasting solution for our economic problems.
However, what does made in America actually mean? If we limit ourselves to products and services generated by businesses working on American soil, then one comes up with a figure of $43 trillion, the GDP.
But that figure doesn’t include the economic impact of the 8 million undocumented immigrants, roughly 5% of the workforce, which is “challenging to measure, and politically contentious.”
The IRS says that 6 million pay taxes and 50% to 75% pay federal, state and local taxes. “Research shows that undocumented immigrants increase the size of the U.S. economy/contribute to economic growth, enhance the welfare of natives, contribute more in tax revenue than they collect, reduce American firms' incentives to offshore jobs and import foreign-produced goods, and benefit consumers by reducing the prices of goods and services.”
It is also estimated that if the undocumented immigrant population were legalized, it would “increase the immigrants' earnings and consumption considerably, and increase U.S. gross domestic product.”
These undocumented laborers pick American fruit, work constructing American buildings and raise American babies. And they use fewer services than those they are entitled to, mainly because of worry that using these services could result in exposure and deportation. Notably, “crime rates among undocumented immigrants are just a fraction of those of their U.S. neighbors, according to a first-of-its-kind analysis of Texas arrest and conviction rates.”
Clearly, “Made in America” is something all of us can be proud of, and we should be thankful to the millions of undocumented immigrants who contribute to our prosperity. I hope President Biden is able to achieve his goal of providing these workers some sort of legal status.
Justin Askins, Radford