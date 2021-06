I am sure I am not the only person completely exasperated by the Virginia unemployment system.

Not only can you not speak to a real person, but you cannot get any answers from the online system.

I have only been told there is a problem with my claim, not what or how to fix it. Many of us now need this lifeline to survive. We paid for it.

Is there not some way for this to be fixed?

Tired of being ignored!

Jeff Slinger, New Castle