Letter: Uniform doesn't turn sinners into saints

Let me see if I understand the commentary by Woody Sadler published on July 8 ("Soldiers - saints or sinners"). Ordinary men who were drafted or volunteered for military service were transformed from mere mortal humans, sinners according to the Bible, into saints. Some of these saints who served in Vietnam mercilessly massacred old men, women, children and babies to save America from communism. He's still stung by the unwelcome reception at LAX 52 years ago because he and his saintly comrades in arms risked their lives to save us from communists 8,500 miles away? Now to be clear, I am not suggesting that Mr. Sadler personally killed innocent civilians of any age in Vietnam, but we know for a fact that some American soldiers did precisely that. They all wore the uniform that Sadler says bestows sainthood.
The topic that Sadler circled around is Confederate monuments. Boys who answered the call to glory for the Confederacy became saints upon their enlistment. Is that equally true of the Southern boys who refused to answer that call and instead served in the Union Army? Though not a boy, General George Thomas of Southampton comes to mind. Where is his statue? Thousands of men from Virginia served in the Union Army. Were the Confederate soldiers who slaughtered 500 black Yankees at the Battle of the Crater ("like shooting fish in a barrel") saints simply because they wore a soldier's uniform? How about the Confederates who slaughtered 200 blacks in the Fort Pillow Massacre? Saints? To be fair, there were atrocities committed by both sides in the Civil War, as there were in the Vietnam War, and every other war.
Sorry, Mr. Sadler, but I don’t think a uniform turns sinners into saints. No man or woman is a saint simply for service in the cold business of killing. When it was service in an army constituted to defend a slaveholder's rebellion determined to tear this republic apart, maybe sinner is a better fit than saint. Sainted General R.E. Lee lamented that slavery was a sin.
But that’s for a higher judge.
D. C. HANSON
ROANOKE COUNTY
