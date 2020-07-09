The law of unintended consequences, often cited but rarely defined, is that actions of people, and especially of governments, always have effects that are unanticipated or "unintended."
A good example of that was reported in the June 17 Roanoke Times, in the front-page article, "As local businesses reopen, restaurant employees affected." In that article, which notes that five local restaurants have employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 infections, Dr. Molly O'Dell, who runs both the Roanoke and Allegheny Health Districts notes she cannot identify the infected restaurants due to a state law that "offers entities the same health privacy rights as individuals."
This is sheer nonsense and the General Assembly should reexamine this issue when it convenes next January. By not identifying the restaurants, Dr. O'Dell has inadvertently condemned all Roanoke Valley restaurants as possible cesspools of infection. I, for one, will refrain from entering any Roanoke Valley restaurant for dining unless these problematic restaurants are identified, or until there is a viral treatment and vaccine available. I wager others will agree with me.
CRAIG COKER
TROUTVILLE
