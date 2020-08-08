Letter: Unmasked

Many an assumed patriot has been unmasked.
RANDALL WELLS
FLOYD
I continue to be disheartened that ALL Americans cannot come together regarding ways to combat COVID-19. I am now 73, and when I was 18 it was…
When will we start to understand that evolving policies on the police is part of change and fixing the system?
In response to the letter by Margaret Love in the June 30 edition ("Blame Democrats for virus spread, too"), I continue to be amazed that so m…
For the good of our country, Donald Trump must not be reelected. For the good of our country, I urge all of your readers--Democrats, Republica…
Friends, Americans, countrymen — lend me your fears.
Recently a friend circulated a list of witty sayings and I thought, given the recent pronouncements of President Trump, that two of them were …
I would like to respond to two letters published on July 11. The first was written by Fran Delaney ("There is no debate"). Ms. Delaney states …
In 2016, Trump promised to be the "law-and-order president," but people now see a president who believes he’s above the law. His chest poundin…
I read your July 8 article on Washington and Lee University. Most Americans would find the politics and world view of the late William F. Buck…
In the midst of this past weeks’ demonstrations the white TV host was questioning Princeton University Professor Eddie S. Glaude, Jr. about th…
