Letter: Unprofessional opinion piece

I was appalled at the unprofessional opinion piece regarding "The state of the Guardian Ad Litem system," written by Maurice Fisher in the December 15 issue of this paper. His characterization of GALs for children as prostitutes and by extension calling our judiciary pimps is to show his own ignorance by painting so many dedicated people with a broad brush.

I have served various Virginia Courts as a GAL for over 32 years. GALs must complete an initial training course of six hours, and then maintain their certification with six hours of continuing education every two years, in addition to maintaining their other continuing education requirements. GALs are guided by Virginia Code Section 20-124.3 as to what is in the best interest of children. GALS must certify their work to the Court in every case. Lying or even shading the truth would be grounds for suspension or disbarment.

GALs are not paid up front. GALs are bound by $75 per hour of in Court time, and $55 per hour for out of Court time under Virginia law. GALs get paid at the end of a case, even if it takes years to finish.