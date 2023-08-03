Given the recent news and changes in school priorities, Virginia parents have felt a stronger call to action regarding the rights and safety of their children in the classroom.

As a parent, grandparent, and an active member of my community, I am concerned about the lack of transparency and accountability in schools across our commonwealth making parents feel like bystanders in their children’s education. Our trust in the public school system has been eroded.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin stated recently that parents must be involved in their children’s lives, and to grant access for children to get advice from strangers on sexual topics without their parents knowing, just isn’t right. Former state Del. Glenn Davis commented that it is difficult for a parent to provide an environment of support if the parent is not made aware of the challenges that their child is facing.

I wholeheartedly believe that parental involvement in their children’s school promotes stronger and more constructive relationships between schools and families, contributing to safer communities where educators and parents work together for the good of the child.

As a grandparent, I am familiar that when children question their physical development, they are also often susceptible to mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, and suicidality. Given the relationship between gender dysphoria and serious mental health concerns, treatment decisions — including the use of names and pronouns — should always involve parents. Cutting families out of the conversation on matters related to the health and safety of their children is objectively wrong.

It is encouraging to me to see that the Virginia Department of Education understands the value of this belief, as well. The model policies address the social engineering being pushed on unsuspecting, innocent students by former administrations, school boards, educators and teacher unions. This fact underscores the need for parental engagement and supports the guiding principles in Youngkin’s model policy that prioritizes maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment free from discrimination and harassment for all students.

VDOE’s new model policies prioritize students’ safety and well-being, while also ensuring a child’s educational development is a shared effort between parents and teachers. With teachers leading the way at school and parents fully vested at home, our children will reap the ultimate reward of quality education and socialization. The policies do not change the fundamentals of education.

Kathy Meckley, Moneta