Letter: US, NATO share blame for invasion

Very tragically, war is the focus as Russian troops have invaded Ukraine. Russia needs to retreat and remove all troops and weaponry, immediate ceasefire. Diplomacy, negotiations without preconditions is the solution. Instead, many major NATO countries are supplying Ukraine with billions of dollars of lethal weapons instead of sitting down and talking with Russian diplomats.

Now, most call it an unprovoked action, Russian imperialism. Unprovoked — really!

Shall we not consider breaking the promise of George H.W. Bush to Mikhail Gorbachev not to move NATO “not one inch closer to Russia” in 1990 by Secretary of State Jim Baker as a provocation?

Other incidents in the following years: Constantly entertaining the extension of NATO to include Ukraine; blocking a diplomatic solution; engineering a coup d’etat in Ukraine in 2014 to replace democratically elected Yanukovych with television comedian Zelensky (leaked communication between Victoria Nuland and Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt in Obama administration openly discussing who should be in Ukraine government); supporting Ukraine as it violated the Minsk II peace agreement and end to civil war; putting weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine.

Is the strategy to induce a Russian invasion of Ukraine the goal of bogging Russia down into a quagmire while crippling its economy through severe sanctions and the prospect of regime change?

With a written agreement to not expand NATO to Ukraine or anywhere farther to Russia’s borders, this tragic conflict could have been avoided. The world is now faced with the possibility of nuclear war either by accident or intention. As Chris Hedges says, “War is a force that gives us meaning. There are always people willing to commit unspeakable human atrocity in exchange for a little power and privilege.”

The U.S. and NATO have played a major role in exacerbating this conflict. Let us never forget U.S. imperialism, namely: Coups, Iran in 1953, Guatemala in 1954, Congo in ’60, Chile in 1973, Honduras in 2009; more recently, Iraq in 2003 and Libya in 2011. Or, the 20-year war in Afghanistan culminating in a tragic loss of life, destruction of the country, now in the hands of al-Qaeda, and the thousands left behind after another tragedy, the hasty, ill-planned withdrawal.

No more war — negotiate peace.

Rosemarie G. Sawdon, Blacksburg