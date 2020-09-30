 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Use Amtrak platform for buses
0 comments

Letter: Use Amtrak platform for buses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding a new bus station. First off the city is clueless when it comes to its poorer citizens. The people who ride the buses need easy and effective access to downtown. To move it to the fringes or away from downtown all together doesn't help anyone. The solution however is right across Salem Ave. from the current bus terminal at the Amtrak platform.

As it stands the train terminal is rarely used. I have never seen a passenger train pull up during the day. Place some seats on the platform for the elderly and disabled, create more of a shelter from the weather out of it and simply allow the buses to pull up to it on the barely used road that is already there to unload and load passengers. It's simple. It makes sense and it's cost effective which means the city will never consider it. As we all know, doing the reasonable thing is alien to city hall.

STRATTON W. ST.CLAIR

ROANOKE

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Vote for Kiesha Preston

I have never been more excited about local politics than this year. Kiesha Preston is running a grassroots independent campaign to bring new p…

Letters

Letter: Reality?

I just finished reading a letter to the editor in my local paper about the writer’s fears if Biden were elected President and I had to wonder,…

Letters

Letter: Why vote?

If the polls retain their remarkable consistency, the odds are about two-to-one that Joe Biden will replace the most corrupt, cruel and incomp…

Letters

Letter: Remove Trump from office

When Trump first took office in 2017, I was hopeful that he would rise to the office. Because Trump’s a billionaire, I thought he would not ca…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert