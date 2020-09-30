Letter: Use Amtrak platform for buses

Regarding a new bus station. First off the city is clueless when it comes to its poorer citizens. The people who ride the buses need easy and effective access to downtown. To move it to the fringes or away from downtown all together doesn't help anyone. The solution however is right across Salem Ave. from the current bus terminal at the Amtrak platform.

As it stands the train terminal is rarely used. I have never seen a passenger train pull up during the day. Place some seats on the platform for the elderly and disabled, create more of a shelter from the weather out of it and simply allow the buses to pull up to it on the barely used road that is already there to unload and load passengers. It's simple. It makes sense and it's cost effective which means the city will never consider it. As we all know, doing the reasonable thing is alien to city hall.