Letter: Use funding for COVID-19 tests

On Sept. 21, a few of us participated in the COVID-19 tests available once a week at our public health department. A week later and we still have not gotten our results back. Free public COVID-19 testing is only offered in our area on Tuesdays from 9 to 11 a.m. which makes the tests unavailable to our front line workers (who need it the most). There are no evening tests offered for our front line workers!
Rapid testing for COVID-19 is the best defense we have to stay safe in a pandemic. This is especially true when vaccinated people do not gain herd immunity and can get the virus and spread it to others.
The news has reported that Virginia is trying to decide what to do with extra federal COVID-19 funds. We need more free public tests with more rapid results; folks should know the results within one to two days. Why is our public health department not able to offer weekly tests at varying times so essential workers can be tested?
I called Gov. Ralph Northam to question Virginia’s apparent failed COVID-19 testing practices and was directed to the state health department. I called the state health department and tried all nine extensions between 10:30 and 10:45 a.m. (Not a single person was available to address my concerns.) Our governor is a medical doctor and the fact that our public testing is inefficient and inadequate is a bad reflection of Dr. Northam’s competence. This pandemic has been around for one and a half years and to see that the first line of defense — testing — is still inadequate is inexcusable!
It appears that federal funding for COVID-19 has not been directed where it is needed the most — testing! Shame on our corrupt, incompetent government, shame on our corrupt medical industrial complex, and shame on all of us for allowing our government and our social institutions to fail us so badly. When will the people in power be held accountable for their incompetence and/or their complacency during this national emergency?
L.A. Armistead, Floyd