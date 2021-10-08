Letter: Use funding for COVID-19 tests

On Sept. 21, a few of us participated in the COVID-19 tests available once a week at our public health department. A week later and we still have not gotten our results back. Free public COVID-19 testing is only offered in our area on Tuesdays from 9 to 11 a.m. which makes the tests unavailable to our front line workers (who need it the most). There are no evening tests offered for our front line workers!

Rapid testing for COVID-19 is the best defense we have to stay safe in a pandemic. This is especially true when vaccinated people do not gain herd immunity and can get the virus and spread it to others.

The news has reported that Virginia is trying to decide what to do with extra federal COVID-19 funds. We need more free public tests with more rapid results; folks should know the results within one to two days. Why is our public health department not able to offer weekly tests at varying times so essential workers can be tested?