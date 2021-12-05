Letter: Use our creative skills to make gifts and spare the environment

This is in response to Mary Ratliff’s letter last month (Nov. 23) about bringing manufacturing back to the USA.

She made some excellent points, but the one I liked best was that if we did this we would reduce pollution. I have been thinking that if all the contents of those thousands of containers stuck out there in the Pacific were dumped into an enormous pile, we would witness mostly plastic junk toys, T-shirts plus other items of clothing, shoes, ladies purses, etc. All of the piled high objects would be exactly the same things that every house is exploding with already.

Last week I watched an interview on PBS with a man who has recently written a memoir about Albert Hash. Mr. Hash was born here in Southwest Virginia in 1917. As a youth he desperately wanted to learn to play the fiddle, but he was born into extreme poverty so there was no way a fiddle could be purchased. Albert decided to make one himself. In time he became a true craftsman of fiddles and many other instruments. The man who wrote the book about Mr. Hash made a fascinating observation: "When you don’t have money, you are forced to use your imagination and ingenuity and often come up with something much better than you could have purchased in the first place."