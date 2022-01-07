Letter: VA benefits for Black veterans long overdue

Congressman Seth Moulton has introduced a bill where Black descendants of World War II veterans would be eligible for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs housing loans and their grandkids would be eligible for educational loans.

My father served in WWII and Korea and got no GI benefits, nor did his children.

This was not the only time the United States government stiffed us Black folks. On Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing the slaves. On that very same day, the Homestead Act of 1862 was enacted. Under this act, the U.S. Congress literally gave away 160 acres of land per person or family, free.

For more than 100 years, more than 2 million white Americans received more than 270 million acres of land, and the only stipulation was that they had to “homestead” the land for five years and it would be theirs. Imagine that: 160 acres of land, free. And the settlers didn’t even have to be U.S. citizens to qualify; they only had to be working on becoming citizens. This act, the Homestead Act of 1862, was, to my knowledge, never repealed.

Forty acres and a mule? Hell, right now I’d take an acre and a chicken. Peace.

Pamela Hairston Chisholm,

Martinsville